StubHub inks deal with the NFL to be league’s designated ticket resale marketplace

StubHub, the live events ticket retailer owned by eBay Inc. , said on Monday it has inked a deal with the National Football League designating the company as the league’s authorized ticket resale marketplace. The deal, starting with the 2018-2019 NFL season, means StubHub will be integrated with the main ticketing system of the league and all of its teams. This is the first time the NFL has allowed an independent marketplace to integrate with its ticketing system, and though the league is allowing other ticketing services to do the same, StubHub will be granted exclusive marketing rights and benefits, according to a news release. The company said it will also partner with the NFL to offer insight on consumer data. In addition to the NFL, StubHub has exclusive partnerships with more than 90 teams across Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer. Shares of eBay are up nearly 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 15% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 18%.

