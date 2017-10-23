Breaking News
Home / Market News / StubHub inks deal with the NFL to be league’s designated ticket resale marketplace

StubHub inks deal with the NFL to be league’s designated ticket resale marketplace

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 4 mins ago

StubHub, the live events ticket retailer owned by eBay Inc. , said on Monday it has inked a deal with the National Football League designating the company as the league’s authorized ticket resale marketplace. The deal, starting with the 2018-2019 NFL season, means StubHub will be integrated with the main ticketing system of the league and all of its teams. This is the first time the NFL has allowed an independent marketplace to integrate with its ticketing system, and though the league is allowing other ticketing services to do the same, StubHub will be granted exclusive marketing rights and benefits, according to a news release. The company said it will also partner with the NFL to offer insight on consumer data. In addition to the NFL, StubHub has exclusive partnerships with more than 90 teams across Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer. Shares of eBay are up nearly 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 index is up 15% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 18%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.