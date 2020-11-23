The Sturgis Motorcyle Rally that took place in August in South Dakota led to at least 86 cases of the coronavirus illness COVID-19 in neighboring Minnesota, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : When it comes to coronavirus, U.S. media coverage is far more negative than elsewhere, university researchers conclude - November 23, 2020
- : Google Cloud is creating a new type of digital banking platform with this lender - November 23, 2020
- Sturgis Motorcyle Rally caused at least 86 COVID-19 cases in neighboring Minnesota, CDC says - November 23, 2020