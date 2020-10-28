: Sturm Ruger stock rises as unrest drives sales

Sturm, Ruger & Co. RGR shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the gun maker reported a surge in sales due to police defunding protests, civil unrest, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Sturm shares rose 3.7% after hours, following a 0.4% rise in the regular session to close at $65.48. The company reported third-quarter net income of $24.6 million, or $1.39 a share, compared with $4.8 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $145.7 million from $95 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 98 cents a share on revenue of $132 million. “Consumer demand showed no signs of letting up during the quarter as concerns about personal protection and home defense were stoked by civil unrest in some cities around the United States, the call, by some, for the reduction in funding and authority of law enforcement organizations, and the continuing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sturm Chief Executive Officer Christopher Killoy in a statement. “As a result of this unprecedented demand, inventories remained significantly reduced at all levels in the channel during the third quarter.” Sturm shares are up 39% for the year, compared with a 1.3% rise in the S&P 500 index SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story