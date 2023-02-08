Shares of Sumo Logic Inc. SUMO rallied more than 15% in the extended session Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that private-equity firm Francisco Partners is nearing a $1.7 billion deal for the software provider. The deal could be unveiled as soon as Thursday, the report said, citing people familiar with the talks. Sumo Logic has a market cap of around $1.46 billion. Shares of Sumo Logic ended the regular trading day up 0.9%Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

