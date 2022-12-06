Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. stock jumped 18.6% on Tuesday after the company said it received a $464 million order for 80,000 metric tons of graphite anode for a two-year period for a top five global electric vehicle manufacturer. Sunrise New Energy said it will begin recognizing “significant revenue” related to the purchase order in February as additional production capacity comes online. The company did not name the manufacturer who placed the order.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

