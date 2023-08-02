Shares of Sunrun Inc. RUN were up 9% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the provider of solar-energy services missed revenue expectations for the second quarter but delivered a surprise profit. The company posted net income of $55.5 million, or 25 cents a share, whereas it posted a loss of $12.4 million, or 6 cents a share, in the year-prior period. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting a 24-cent loss per share. Revenue rose to $590.2 million from $584.6 million, while analysts projected $627.7 million. “We are seeing a tremendous acceleration in storage attachment rates on new sales, in California and across the country, which provides increased customer value and superior margins for Sunrun, while building a foundation of controllable generation assets that enables a clean energy future for all,” Chief Executive Mary Powell said in a release.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story