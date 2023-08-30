SunRun Inc. stock RUN was up by 2.4% on Wednesday after Citi upgraded the residential solar panel installing company to buy/high risk from neutral/high risk. Analyst Vikram Bagri said SunRun is not getting due credit for its market share gains and customer shift to third-party ownership of solar panels, and its demonstrated success selling battery storage. The stock is “conservatively” worth about $21 a share in the long run, up from about $15.50 now, Citi said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

