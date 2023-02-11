Spirits now have a 42.1% sales share of the beverage alcohol market compared with beer’s 41.9%, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Retirement Weekly: Planning to remarry after a divorce? 6 tips to protect your financial future - February 11, 2023
- : Super Bowl martinis, anyone? Americans are now spending more on booze than beer. - February 11, 2023
- The Margin: Just in time for the Super Bowl: Chicken wing prices are down 22% - February 11, 2023