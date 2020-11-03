While some fashionistas splash out as much as $2 million to own a piece of high-performance McLaren engineering, athletes will soon be able to spend a more conservative £295 to don the marque on a quilted soft-shell jacket.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Supercar maker McLaren takes on Nike and Adidas by launching high-end sportswear range - November 3, 2020
- : Democrats and Republicans are confident their candidate will win — and that could affect consumer spending after the election - November 3, 2020
- NerdWallet: Starter credit cards: Harder to get, but here are the options - November 3, 2020