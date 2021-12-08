: Supply-chain issues to bedevil retailers through 2022, according to survey

Retailers expect revenue losses between 5% and 20% from the past 18 months because of to supply chain issues, translating into billions of dollars in lost sales, based on a survey of more than 600 supply-chain leaders at retailers in the U.S., U.K., France, and Germany conducted in October by Sapio Research on behalf of Coupa.
