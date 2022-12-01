The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether the Biden administration can cancel the student-loan debt of millions of Americans. The justices agreed to take up the case in late winter, the Associated Press wrote, meaning it’s likely to determine whether the loan cancelations are legal by late June. The court said the cancelation plan will remain blocked for now. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

