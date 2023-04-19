The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday extended access to an abortion pill through Friday. Abortion opponents are seeking to roll back federal government approval of the drug, mifepristone. The Biden administration and drug maker Danco Laboratories want the high court to reject limits on the drug’s use. In an order last Friday, the Supreme Court put restrictions on hold through today to consider an emergency appeal. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story