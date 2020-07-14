Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes bile-duct treatment at Johns Hopkins

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for the treatment of a possible infection. A statement from the court indicated that the 87-year-old jurist, a cancer survivor, experienced fever and chills and was evaluated at a hospital in Washington Monday night and treated Tuesday at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. A bile-duct stent inserted last year was cleaned, the statement indicated. Ginsburg was said to be resting comfortably and was expected to remain hospitalized for “a few days.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story