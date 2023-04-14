The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday put a five-day hold on new abortion-pill restrictions. Justice Samuel Alito has put lower-court rulings restricting access to mifepristone on hold until Wednesday night. The stay preserves access to the drug while a legal fight continues. The Biden administration and a drug manufacturer asked the high court on Friday to preserve access to the drug free from restrictions imposed by lower-court rulings. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

