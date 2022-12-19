U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday ordered a pause on lifting pandemic-era immigration restrictions for the southern border. Cities along the southern border have been bracing for an expected migrant surge as the Title 42 restrictions had been slated to end Wednesday. Roberts told the Biden administration to respond by 5 p.m. Eastern Tuesday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

