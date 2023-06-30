Biden estimated that student-loan forgiveness would have helped more than 40 million borrowers. Republicans disagree.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil futures climb, with globalprices registering the first monthly gain of the year but a 4th straight quarterly decline - June 30, 2023
- : Supreme Court ruling on student debt will ‘devastate’ millions of borrowers. No, it would have ‘punished’ poor Americans. Who’s right? - June 30, 2023
- Economic Report: U.S. economy on track to grow as fast as 2% in the second quarter - June 30, 2023