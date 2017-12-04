The U.S. Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to enforce a ban on travel to the U.S. from six mostly Muslim countries, the Associated Press reports. They ruled the policy can take effect even as the rules are being challenged in lower courts.
Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Supreme Court says Trump travel ban can go into effect - December 4, 2017
- Ascena Retail Group stock plunges more than 16% after earnings - December 4, 2017
- Capitol Report: After bringing ICO case, SEC’s Clayton promises more cryptocurrency enforcement - December 4, 2017