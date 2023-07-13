Surf Air Mobility Inc. SRFM, the Hawthorne, Calif.-based company that’s seeking FAA approval of hybrid-electric and fully electric Cessna Grand Caravan EX STCs airplanes, said in a filing it plans to list its stock for trading under the symbol SRFM on the New York Stock Exchange on or about July 27. The company previously projected a date of July 11. Surf Air Mobility continues to pursue registration of 114.39 million shares for trading on the NYSE in its direct listing. As part of the deal, Surf Air is merging with Southern Airways to form what the companies describe as the largest regional commuter air service in the U.S. and the largest passenger operator of the Cessna Caravan plane.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

