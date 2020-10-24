: Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked Democrat Joe Biden as “an inspiring guy” for raising alarm about the pandemic even as the president attracted sizable campaign crowds with coronavirus cases surging across the country in the closing days of the race.
