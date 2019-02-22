Surprise! California pension fund reportedly had major stake in National Enquirer parent

Californians voted overwhelmingly against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, but they might be surprised to learn they owned as much as one-third of the parent company of the National Enquirer, which helped Trump’s campaign by reportedly supressing potentially damaging news stories, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday. CalPERS, California’s public pension fund, which is funded by taxpayers and state employees, was one of the largest investors in American Media Inc. as of 2016, the Times reported. It is unclear if it still holds that stake. Through public filings, the Times found CalPERS’s stake came from an investment managed by a New Jersey hedge fund. The tabloid was most recently accused of trying to blackmail Amazon.com Inc. CEO Jeff Bezos with salacious photos. A CalPERS spokeswoman told the Times “CalPERS does not align itself with American Media’s business actions,” or endorse it. A Stanford economics professor told the Times that many Californians would be unhappy to learn they may have helped fund pro-Trump efforts: “That’s going to make them feel real good about their pension fund managers!” he said sarcastically.

