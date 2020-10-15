Surprising investor rebellion at Procter & Gamble over toilet paper’s forest impact

Two-thirds of Procter & Gamble’s shareholders this week defied the company’s own recommendations, upping the pressure on the consumer-goods giant to reduce sourcing virgin timber for its Charmin toilet paper, Puffs tissues, Bounty paper towels and more.
