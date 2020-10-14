Survey finds Americans are more united than divided on wearing face masks

An overwhelming majority of respondents in a new survey believe that face masks should be worn in public spaces during the coronavirus pandemic, with Democrats, Republicans and Independents all in favor of the safety measure that experts say is key to containing the spread.
