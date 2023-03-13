Momentive Global Inc. MNTV, the company that makes the survey platform SurveyMonkey, on Monday said it agreed to be acquired by a group led by Symphony Technology Group in an all-cash deal that values Momentive at roughly $1.5 billion. Under the deal terms, Momentive shareholders will receive $9.46 per share, compared to Momentive’s closing price of $7.72 on Monday. Shares jumped 18.9% after hours. “STG’s 20 years of investment experience in software, analytics, and data companies will provide us with invaluable expertise as we scale our customer base and product suite,” Momentive Chief Executive Zander Lurie said in a statement. “Today’s volatile business climate necessitates that organizations consistently collect feedback from their stakeholders.” The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter. Momentive’s common stock would not longer be listed on any public market after that point. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story