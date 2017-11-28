Suspect in string of Tampa killings is in custody, police say

Police in Tampa, Fla., said Tuesday night they had a suspect in custody who would be arrested and charged in four fatal shootings over the past two months. The apparently random slayings, which all occurred in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, had neighbors and authorities worried a serial killer was roaming the area. The suspect was brought in for questioning earlier Tuesday after being confronted by police at a local McDonald’s following a tip, local news reports said. He was reportedly armed with a handgun that authorities suspect was used in the killings.

