A Massachusetts Air National Guard member suspected of leaking Pentagon documents has been taken into custody by federal agents, according to the Associated Press Thursday. The AP reported earlier in the day that the FBI was seeking the 21-year-old suspected of leaking highly classified documents on the war in Ukraine. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that suspect Jack Teixeira will be charged with unauthorized removal of classified national defense information.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

