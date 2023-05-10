Honeywell technology is pushing sustainable aviation fuel to the next level by turning carbon dioxide waste into a partial replacement for traditional jet fuel.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Pound slips below $1.26 as Bank of England set to hike rates again - May 11, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Li Auto shares rise sharply in Hong Kong after swing to Q1 net profit - May 10, 2023
- Earnings Results: Sonos stock tanks 23% after audio equipment maker cuts guidance on ‘softening demand’ - May 10, 2023