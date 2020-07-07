Sustainable-investing flows have smashed records in 2020. What’s going on?

Many investors took advantage of the market turmoil in March to rotate into socially-conscious investment products, but flows have been consistent since then, and some experts think the “environmental, social, and good governance” category stands to gain more.
