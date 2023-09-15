The former parent company of Silicon Valley Bank is nearing a deal to sell its VC and credit-investment arm out of bankruptcy, according to a Wall Street Journal report Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. SVB Financial Group SIVPQ is in talks with two bidders for SVB Capital: Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and Atlas Merchant Capital, and private-equity firm Vector Capital. A court decision on a winner is expected in the next few weeks in a deal that could fetch between $250 million and $500 million. Silicon Valley Bank failed in March and was taken over by regulators, cascading into a banking crisis that later took down Signature Bank and First Republic.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

