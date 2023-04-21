SVB Financial Group said in a filing late Friday that Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck resigned this week, with Becker becoming a consultant to SVB at the request of the company and at no cost. SVB said its restructuring committee has appointed Nicholas Grossi, of Chicago-based Alvarez & Marsal, as interim CFO. SVB hired Alvarez & Marsal in March to serve as restructuring adviser following its collapse.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
