SVB Financial Group said in a filing late Friday that Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck resigned this week, with Becker becoming a consultant to SVB at the request of the company and at no cost. SVB said its restructuring committee has appointed Nicholas Grossi, of Chicago-based Alvarez & Marsal, as interim CFO. SVB hired Alvarez & Marsal in March to serve as restructuring adviser following its collapse.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

