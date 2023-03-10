SVB Financial Group stock SIVB is retaining advisers for a potential sale of the company amid a liquidity crunch, CNBC-TV’s David Faber reported on Friday. The company is not being successful in efforts to raise more cash, he said. The stock has been halted since shortly after 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
