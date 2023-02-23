Sweetgreen Inc. SG shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the plant-based fast-food chain’s quarterly results and outlook came in below Wall Street expectations. Sweetgreen shares fell 9% after hours, following a 4.7% decline in the regular session to close at $9.29. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $49.3 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a loss of $66.2 million, or $1.14 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $118.6 million from $96.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 40 cents a share on revenue of $124.7 million. Sweetgreen forecast revenue of $124 million to $127 million for the first quarter, and revenue of $575 million to $595 million for the year. Analysts had estimated revenue of $134.8 million for the first quarter, and revenue of $628.9 million for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

