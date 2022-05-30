The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Monday, in line with markets across the region, as an announcement of additional stimulus in China, and relaxations in coronavirus restrictions in Shanghai helped raise optimism about recovery in the world’s second largest economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Closes On Strong Note - May 30, 2022
- European Shares Advance On China Stimulus - May 30, 2022
- European Shares Set For Firm Start As China Covid Curbs Ease - May 30, 2022