Swiss Market Ends Lower On Weak Data

The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, amid rising fears of a recession after gas prices soared over 30% following Russia’s decision to extend a halt on gas flows through a major pipeline to Europe.
