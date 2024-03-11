After swinging between gains and losses till about a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland market ended modestly higher on Monday as several frontline stocks found support and held on to their gains.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher After Choppy Ride - March 11, 2024
- European Stocks Close Broadly Lower As Investors Eye Key U.S. Economic Data - March 11, 2024
- European Shares Decline As Focus Shifts To US CPI Data - March 11, 2024