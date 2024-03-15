Despite a few brief spells in positive territory during the course of the day’s session, the Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Friday as rising concerns about inflation and uncertainty about interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve weighed on sentiment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note; Swisscom Rallies Sharply - March 15, 2024
- Major European Markets Close Weak On Inflation Worries, Caution Ahead Of Policy Meetings - March 15, 2024
- European Shares Lack Direction Ahead Of Next Week’s Fed Meeting - March 15, 2024