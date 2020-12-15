Swiss Market Ends Weak On Virus Concerns, Growth Worries

Save for a few minutes around mid-morning, the Switzerland stock market was down in negative territory on Tuesday as worries about surging coronavirus cases and a report forecasting a slower economic recovery offset positive news on the vaccine front.
