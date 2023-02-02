After opening higher, the Switzerland stock market slipped into the red around noon and stayed weak right till the end of the session on Thursday, with investors largely making cautious moves, despite positive global cues.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- Swiss Market Fails To Hold Early Gains, Ends Marginally Down - February 2, 2023
- European Stocks Close Higher After ECB, BoE Announce Rate Decisions - February 2, 2023
- European Shares Advance Ahead Of ECB, BoE Meetings - February 2, 2023