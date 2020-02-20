Swiss Market Retreats After Hitting New High, Ends Notably Lower

The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday with investors largely refraining from creating fresh positions, but looking to take some profits amid rising concerns about the global economy due to the coronavirus outbreak.
