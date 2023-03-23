The Swiss National Bank, just days after rescuing Credit Suisse, said it is lifting its policy rate by a half point to 1.5%. “In doing so, it is countering the renewed increase in inflationary pressure. It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term,” said the Swiss bank in a statement. The Swiss franc rose against the dollar CHFUSD after the decision.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story