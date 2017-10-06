Switch shares rocket 44% on their first day of trade

Shares of data-center operator Switch Inc. surged 44% in their trading debut Friday, after the company priced its initial public offering above the price range. The shares rose $7.42 to $24.42 in the first five minute of trade. The Las Vegas-based company, which owns three large data centers and is developing a fourth, sold 31.25 million shares at $17 apiece to raise $531.25 million. The company has said it will use the proceeds to buy out investors in Switch Ltd. and take control of that company though Switch Inc., which was just incorporated in 2017. A multi-class share structure will allow founder and Chief Executive Rob Roy to maintain control, as his shares will have 10 times the voting rights of common shares.

