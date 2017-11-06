Symantec acquires VPN provider SurfEasy

Cybersecurity giant Symantec Corp. has acquired SurfEasy Inc., the company said Monday. SurfEasy makes virtual private networks, which can offer users privacy and increase security when using the web, especially when connected via public Wi-Fi networks. SurfEasy will join Symanetc’s consumer safety unit, which helps people protect their personal information, privacy and identity, the company said. Symantec stock was flat after hours at $28.90. The company did not say how much it paid for SurfEasy. Symantec stock is up 21% this year, with the S&P 500 index rising 15.6%.

