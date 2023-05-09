Syneos Health Inc.’s SYNH stock surged 19% in extended trading Tuesday on a Bloomberg report that a consortium of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital and Veritas Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Syneos, a drug-research services company. A deal could be announced as soon as this week, according to people with knowledge of the talks, the report said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
