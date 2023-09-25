T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS on Monday said its board had declared a cash dividend of 65 cents a share — its first following the board’s approval this month of a shareholder return program of up to $19 billion. That program, a combination of buybacks and dividends, will run through the end of next year. T Mobile has said it plans to pay around $3 billion in dividends in 2024. Shares were largely unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story