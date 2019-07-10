T-Mobile heads for highest close since 2007 ahead of S&P 500 inclusion

T-Mobile US Inc. shares are on track for their highest close since July 20, 2007, following an announcement that the telecommunications stock will replace Red Hat in the S&P 500 index at the open on Monday, July 15. Shares are up 3.2% in Wednesday trading. Citi Research analyst Michael Rollins said that the S&P 500 addition is “a potentially positive catalyst for T-Mobile shares that could broaden investor investor.” He calls the stock his top pick in wireless regardless of whether the company’s deal for Sprint Corp. gains approval. Shares are up 23% so far this year, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

