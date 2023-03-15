T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS plans to acquire prepaid brands Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile as well as wholesaler Plum, the company announced Tuesday. T-Mobile intends to pay up to $1.35 billion to purchase Ka’ena Corp., the parent of these brands. T-Mobile will make the purchase in a combination of 39% cash and 61% stock, with the final purchase price determined by Ka’ena’s performance after the closing. “Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network and now we are excited to use our scale and owners’ economics to help supercharge it – and Ultra Mobile – into the future,” T-Mobile Chief Executive Mike Sievert said in a release. The deal is expected to close later this year. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

