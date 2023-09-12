T-Mobile U.S. Inc. TMUS on Tuesday said that it would buy spectrum from Comcast Corp. CMCSA for between $1.2 billion and $3.3 billion in cash in a license purchase agreement. The telecom giant said it expected the transaction for the spectrum — or the swaths of frequencies that enable mobile communications — to close in the first half of 2028. Shares of T-Mobile were unchanged after hours. Comcast fell 0.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story