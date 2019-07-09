T-Mobile to replace recently acquired Red Hat in S&P 500

T-Mobile US Inc. will replace Red Hat Inc. in the S&P 500 index at the open on Monday, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Tuesday. IBM Corp. completed the Red Hat $34 billion acquisition earlier Tuesday. Red Hat is to operate as a unit of IBM’s cloud computing business. Shares of T-Mobile rose nearly 3% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 0.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

