Shares of T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS fell 1.1% in afternoon trading Wednesday, even after the Washington-based wireless communications company said it approved a $19 billion shareholder return program through 2024, that includes both stock buybacks and dividends. The program is in addition to the $14 billion stock repurchase program the company announced in September 2022. The company said it plans to pay its first-ever dividend, of about $750 million, in the fourth quarter, then spend about $3 billion on dividends in 2024. Based on 1.18 billion shares outstanding as of July 21, that could translate to a per-share payment of about 64 cents in the fourth quarter. That would leave about $15.25 billion for share repurchases through 2024, which represents about 9.6% of the company’s current market capitalization of $159.23 billion. T-Mobile US’s stock has lost 3.3% year to date, while the Communication Services Select Sector ETF XLC has rallied 39.0% and the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story