Shares of micro cap T2 Biosystems Inc. TTOO rose 4.1% in premarket trades Wednesday, continuing their rally. The health diagnostics company’s stock ended Monday’s session up 51.6% for their highest one-day percentage gain since Aug. 2, when the shares rose 54.3%.The stock is on a three-day winning streak. T2 has been generating meme-like buzz recently and its stock has risen 478.4% in the last month. The company, which describes itself as a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens and antibiotic-resistance genes, has a market cap of $130.1 million. The company’s stock has fallen 58.4% in 2023, compared with the S&P 500 index’s SPXgain of 15.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

