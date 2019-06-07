Tableau faces ‘some additional risk’ after Google’s deal for Looker, analyst says

Baird analyst Colin Sebastian wrote late Thursday that Tableau Software Inc.’s stock is starting to look attractive given its “recent underperformance” but that the company now faces “some additional risk” following Alphabet Inc.’s planned purchase of Looker, a data-analytics company. “We believe Tableau’s unparalleled end-user reputation, track record of product innovation and friendly pricing position them well to continue to grow their leadership position in the enterprise,” Sebastian wrote. “With the recent pullback in shares we are warming to the stock. That said, we do acknowledge the risk of an additional highly-motivated scale player in the market, which will be something to monitor.” Sebastian has a neutral rating on the shares, which are near flat over the past six months as the S&P 500 has risen 8%. The stock dropped 3.7% in Thursday trading after Google’s Looker announcement, but they’re up 5.7% as of midday Friday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

